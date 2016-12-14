Top 7 Shocking Facts About MMM Nigeria's Top Guider Who Collected Over 5bn Before Freezing The Scheme

These are not the best of times for millions of Nigerians who invested their hard earned money in the Ponzi sachem MMM.

Many had hopes of having a fabulous Christmas celebration with the money they will be cashing out from the money doubling scheme only for them to wake up on Tuesday, December 13, to hear that they cannot do so.

They were told that all confirmed Mavros have been frozen for one month. While many are saying MMM is gone forever and they should forget their money, participants are hopeful that it will come back in January.

More shocking reports has emerged as there are claims that one Chuddy Anayo popularly referred to as “The MMM number one Guider” is the mastermind behind MMM Nigeria.

Here are seven shocking things you need to know about the MMM number one Guider.

1. Chuddy is the son of Rev Kingdom Ugorji.

Chuddy reportedly introduced MMM to Nigeria

2. He allegedly brought MMM into Nigeria in 2015 after striking a deal with some Phillipinos to create MMM Nigeria. This was achieved with the help of some white people in Dubai.

3. All the deals were struck in Dubai as he reportedly travelled to the country mid-2016 to put finishing touches to MMM Nigeria.

4. He used to be a participant of MMM Global before he started MMM Nigeria.

5. Chuddy is said to have made billions of naira from MMM. He reportedly made over N5billion. According to one Somto Monanu, a social media enthusiast, his last withdrawal from MMM was a “whopping N6M on the 8th of December.”

Chuddy has made a lot of money from MMM Nigeria

6. He allegedly travelled to Dubai again in September 2016 to remit the money he has paid so as to fulfill his part of the deal.

7. He is married to Chiamaka Goodness Ekeoma and had a lavish wedding in Lagos Saturday, November 12. Their guests were dressed in ‘green and white’ with a sash which had the inscription: ‘MMM Nigeria’. Their wedding cake was customized with the MMM logo.

He got married this year to Chiamaka

When report of MMM freezing Mavros surfaced yesterday, Chuddy came out to clear the air on the development. He said it was not the first time such was happening and that the accounts will be unfrozen.

His wife also wrote an open letter to MMM participants asking them to be their brother’s keeper and help calm their frail nerves.