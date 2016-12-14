Operation Python Dance: Tell PMB That We Eat Snake In The East

Editor’s note: The Nigerian military have recently launched operation "Python dance" for the peaceful celebration of Christmas holidays in the south-east. According to the army, the operation is for the benefit of the people, especially the south-easterners.

Meanwhile, Patrick Ejike, the NAIJ.com guest contributor from Akwa-Ibom state, explores the advantages and disadvantages of the operation for the South.

This article expresses the authors’ opinion only. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent those of NAIJ.com or its editors.

Recently launched operation Python dance received a lot of criticism

The Bible reminded us that no son will ask the father for bread and the father will give him stone instead of bread, and no child will ask the father for fish and the father will give him snake instead of fish. Unless off course, if that father is Muhammadu Buhari, the king of the north.

As the whole mankind all over the world celebrates the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ, the king of the north has chosen it upon himself to disrupt the peace and joy of the entire southeast.

While my people were busy preparing for Christmas little did they know that the mediaeval king was also preparing evil agenda against them.

But as Herod couldn't stop the birth of Jesus Christ, Buhari and his team won't stop us from celebrating the birth of our saviour.

I know that Mr. President might not have read the Bible before, but as a President, he can consult those who have read and are conversant with the wordings and teachings of the holy book.

Need I remind the President of what transpired between the rod of Moses and that of Pharaoh's magicians?

The rod of Moses turned into snake and swallowed that of the Pharaoh's magicians. But that was before our saviour, Jesus Christ came and put the serpent under our feet. So, sending python to come and dance in our homestead is tantamount to sending meat for us, because, we eat snake in the East. My name is Patrick Ejike, and I enjoy snake meat.

