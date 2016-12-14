Home | Headlines | (Evidence): President Buhari's Man SGF Babachir Indicted In Fraudulent IDP Camps Contracts
  • 14/12/2016 06:06:00
The Nigerian Senate’s ad-hoc committee on the Humanitarian crisis in the North East has indicted the secretary to the state government Babachir Lawal on handing out of fraudulent contracts in the IDP camps in the northeast.

A Senate committee report has indicted SGF Babachir in fraudulent IDP camps contracts

Chairman of the committee Senator Shehu Sani, while presenting the committee’s interim report, revealed that the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) approved contracts for projects that were not directly related to the plight of the IDPs.

Senator Sani noted that many millions of naira went into contracts that were not of any use to the IDPs. He also noted that many contracts were also inflated for inexplicable reasons.

Copies of the report seen by NAIJ.com indicted the PINE under Babachir's leadership of profiting from the misery of the people displaced by Boko Haram insurgents.

The senators have called for Babachir's resignation.

The Senate committee report front page

Committee report inside page

Another page of the report showing accusations against the PINE

More indictment in the report


Latest Nigeria News