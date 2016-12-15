Witness Reveals How Patience Jonathan's $15.5m Accounts Were Opened
- 15/12/2016 03:43:00
- 1
- 0
The prosecution witness, Uche Obiakor, who is Skye Bank Plc’s Deputy Manager, said the accounts were opened in a branch on Adeola Hopewell Street in Victoria Island.
Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to President Jonathan, Waripamo Dudafa, a lawyer Amajuoyi Briggs and a banker, Adedamola Bolodeoku, on a 17-count of money laundering. They pleaded not guilty. The companies arraigned along with them, however, pleaded guilty and were convicted.
They are Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd (represented by Friday Davis), Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd (represented by Agbor Baro), Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd (represented by Dioghowori Frederick) and Avalon Global Property Development Ltd (represented by Taiwo Ebenezer).
Led in evidence by EFCC’s lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo, the banker said she knew the third defendant (Bolodeoku), who worked in her branch before he joined Wema Bank Plc.
She said the companies had corporate and platinum card accounts with the bank, which Bolodeoku helped them open.
According to her, the defendant came to the bank with a man who she presumed was the companies’ representative.
“He took him to the branch manager Oladipo Oshodi and said the guy would be the person we’ll be liaising with on these accounts.
“The man eventually brought the account opening packages and the accounts were opened. Theodora was the account officer,” she said.
According to her, EFCC later requested for the statement of accounts and opening documents, which were tendered in evidence.
The companies had pleaded guilty to conspiring on November 13, 2013 in Lagos to launder the $15,591,700.
The case has been adjourned by Justice Babs Kuewumi until January 23 for continuation of trial.
