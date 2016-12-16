Former Governor Of Abia State Visits Kanu In Kuje Prison (Photos)

In recent times, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has had many people visit him in Kuje prison.

The latest of such visit is that of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who on Friday, December 16, visited the embattled pro-Biafra leader in Kuje, where he is being held over crime against the state.

Biafra Agitation: Chief Orji Uzor Kalu visits Kanu in Kuje

Chief Kalu who broke the news of his visit on his Facebook wall said: “Today, I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje Prison and we engaged in a very long discussion. Kanu is my brother and a son of the soil.

“He shouldn’t be where he is because Kuje Prison is not his home. It is therefore my utmost concern to see him regain his freedom like every other Nigerian.”

In the same vein, at the ruling of an application filed before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court by the Department of State Security (DSS) some men dressed in Jewish robes and 'skull caps' were seen seated in the courtroom.

The men told NAIJ.com they were in court in solidarity for the leader of the Indigenous People of Bifara (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The also said they are Jews from the South-East region of Nigeria.

The men did not just support Kanu by appearing in court.

They also prayed for him outside the court premises after the ruling on protection of witnesses was made by Justice Nyako.