3 Prominent Nigerians capable of succeeding as EFCC boss

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, December 15 rejected the confirmation of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu’s rejection was based on a ‘worrisome’ security report, made available to lawmakers by the Department of State Services (DSS).

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Magu after removing Ibrahim Lamorde on November 9, 2015. But the Presidency in June 2016, eight months after his appointment, wrote to the Senate, seeking the screening and confirmation of Magu as chairman of EFCC.

Before his appointment, Magu was the head of Economic Governance Unit of the EFCC. Magu, if confirmed, will be the fourth head of the anti-graft agency, after Nuhu Ribadu, Farida Waziri and Mr. Lamorde. Like others, all the heads of the EFCC are from the North.

Will the presidency be shopping for another replacement for Magu? Naij.com has made a list of 3 prominent Nigerians who can become the next EFCC chairman:

1. Prof. Remi Sonaiya of Kowa Party

Remi has always been interested in public affairs and is passionate about issues of justice, equity, and African development.

Despite her entry into politics, she has refused to follow the crowd and has remained above board in all her actions and in-actions.

Remi’s interest in public affairs and development issues influenced her decision to retire voluntarily from her position at the Obafemi Awolowo University in 2010 in order to devote more of her time and resources to those pursuits. She joined KOWA Party and was elected its National Public Relations Officer, a position she still occupies. She was KOWA Party’s candidate for the 2015 Presidential elections.

Her academic and professional distinctions put her in a good stead to reform the EFCC, especially so the anti-graft agency can have a 'human face' in all its dealings.

2. Nuhu Ribadu

Ribadu was appointed as EFCC’s chairman by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2003 and was reappointed in 2007. That same year he was promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The promotion on 9 April 2007, was later challenged on the basis that it was "illegal, unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect."

Ribadu made a rather significant contribution consisting of accumulated global experience for the fight against corruption and fraud and offered a completely new vision of international actions on this issue. It should be mentioned, that he worked in more than one direction to combat abuse of power and was one of the major employees in the Nigerian economic management group, which invented the world's innovations in the state sector.

3. Abubakar Tsav

Tsav is a man whose comportment, utterances and nationalistic vigor are worthy of emulation. He is a retired police officer who left the force as a Commissioner of Police and a good example of quality police men who are outside the Force but a lot better than some at the control of the Nigeria Police today.

Many say he must be given compliments for the reduced number of causalities during Abacha's reign of terror and Buba Mohammed Marwa would readily testify that Tsav was an incorrigible officer.

