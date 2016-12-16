Breaking News: Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Reportedly Shoot At Senior Officers Over Maltreatment

Borno is in total chaos as soldiers of the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army drafted to put an end to the Boko Haram insurgency in the state and around the Sambisa Forest, have reportedly turned against their senior officers.

The soldiers are reported to be shooting sporadically in all direction in extreme protest against the way they are being treated by the senior officers of the Army.

The soldiers reportedly went on rampage against ill-treatment from their senior officers

Premium Times reports that the information came from those who are familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the soldiers had complained of maltreatment and then "began to shoot indiscriminately, threatening to kill any officer who stands on their way."

The report quoted a military source as saying: “The brigade is based in Bama but is currently deployed at Bula Bello in Sambisa for Operation Rescue Final.

“But suddenly soldiers started mutinying at 6AM today, firing in all directions and threatening to pull out of the operation.

“As some of them fire gunshots, some started preparing vehicles to move out of location. They also warned officers to steer clear or they would be shot dead.

“They are saying their commanders have been treating them badly and telling them lies. As I speak to you, the firing is still going on, and there is confusion everywhere.”

The report said the commander of the brigade, Col AG Laka, could not immediately be reached for his reaction while the Nigerian Army is yet to issue a statement.

Spokesperson for the Army, Sani Usman, was said to have refused to comment on the development.