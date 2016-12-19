Home | Headlines | Patients Locked Out: Protest At Abia State Teaching Hospital Over Unpaid Salary

Hospital workers in ABSUTH lock out patients as they protest over unpaid wages

A heavy protest was held by workers of the Abia state university teaching hospital (ABSUTH) on Monday morning over unpaid salaries.

The workers have not been paid in 7 months and many say they have had enough of the state government's excuses and promises. Patients were locked out of the hospital premises. Photos below;