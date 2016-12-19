Home | Headlines | 2016 Ten Hottest And Best Social Media Entertainers In Nigeria

Sorry this list is coming out late, after days, we at T.I.N Magazine recently just concluded the personalities to be featured on this list.

Here we are going to show you the ten hottest and the best social media entertainers of year 2016 in Nigeria. And by "social media entertainers" or like the public call it; "instagram comedians" we mean people that have built their entertainment brand basically on platforms like; Instagram,YouTube,Twitter,Facebook and Snapchat.

This ranking is strictly based on; the kind of content they put up, how viral their videos went in 2016, how huge their audience grew this year and their influence on social media one way or the other.

This guy hit stardom on instagram this year alongside his little brother, they make several funny videos basically about activities in a Nigerian home. At the time of compiling this post he has 42k followers on instagram. We can surely tell you a lot of his videos trended on social media this year.

9. ELLEN BABY - IG: @ellenbaby89





Well, she is not Nigerian but her videos are mostly Nigerian oriented, she speaks fluent Nigerian pidgin in her videos and seem to know a lot about Nigeria and Nigerians. She doesn't reside in Nigeria and we can't exactly tell her nationality either but if there is one thing we know for sure its that she has a lot of Nigerian audience and a lot of her videos have gone viral this year even though many complain her videos are too sex oriented. She currently has over 100k followers on instagram. 8. WOLI AROLE - IG: @officialarole This guy blew really well on our social media this year. He came with his own unique style and he's been expanding since then. He's made a lot of influence amidst Nigerian students in universities on social media, caused several funny fights and more. Woli Arole have met and done funny videos with several celebrities in Nigeria, he is also a standup comedian.

7. AKANM D BOY - IG: @iamkanmi



