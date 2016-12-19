Home | Headlines | Abuja International Airport Will Be Closed Next Year

- The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be shut temporarily next year

- It will be shut for six weeks between February and March

- The minister of aviation for state, Hadi Sirika, said the closure was to enable total re-construction work on the badly damaged airport runway

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed for six weeks between February and March next year.

This was disclosed on Monday, December 19, by the minister of aviation for state, Hadi Sirika, The Nation reports.

He explained that the closure was to enable a construction company, Julius Berger Plc carry out total re-construction work on the airport runway which is badly damaged.

Speaking to journalists after an inspection of the runway, Sirika said during the six months rehabilitation work, the runway will still be put to use.

He said the will only be shut for six weeks when the mid-section of the runway would be reconstructed.

While the repairs last, the Kaduna airport has been designated as an alternative to Abuja airport and arrangement has been finalized with Kaduna state to convey the passengers to Abuja.

Sirika said the government is aware of the pains passengers are currently going through due to the non-availability of Jet A1 and the scarcity of foreign exchange which has also impacted on government finance.

The federal government has approved about N1 billion for the project.

In November, the minister disclosed that restructuring of the agencies under the ministry of aviation is imminent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines