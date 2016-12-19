Home | Headlines | Horror As Russian Ambassador To Turkey Andrei Karlov Shot Dead In Ankara

This is likely to be the saddest thing most of us have seen this year and i wonder how his family will forever live with this, seeing their father/brother/uncle being shot dead life in a broadcast. Some people are just animals, they don’t deserve to live. The idiot shot him severally and kept shouting allahu akbar.

So the Russian ambassador to Turkey was murdered this evening in an ‘assassination attempt’ – that was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the crisis in Aleppo.

Before opening fire on Andrei Karlov the gunman reportedly shouted in Turkish: “We die in Aleppo, you die here”, then continued shouting allahu akbar several times. At least three others were injured in the attack during the ambassador’s speech at an art gallery in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Mr Karlov was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died soon after.

The attacker, who is believed to be a police officer, fired a shot into the air as the ambassador spoke and then shot him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines