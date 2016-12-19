Aviation Sector Unions To Shut Down Arik Air Operations
The unions in the aviation sector on Monday directed the commencement of a joint strike at Arik Air, with effect from December 20, over the airline’s failure to pay seven months salary arrears and other anti-labour practices.
The unions gave the directive in a strike notice signed by General Secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees, Mr. Olayinka Abioye; the General Secretary, Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria, Mr. Frances Akinjole; and the General Secretary of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Mr. Aba Ocheme.
The unions said the strike would continue indefinitely, until their demands are met by the management of Arik Air.
They said, “That the management of Arik Air allows total unionisation of its employees, in compliance with extant labour laws and with respect to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The management of Arik Air recalls all sacked employees who have been victimised for their roles in the effort to bring about unionisation in Arik Air.
“Payment of salary arrears for seven months, with a commitment to pay salaries as at when due, henceforth.”
They also called for the immediate review of all employee remunerations which had remained the same since the inception of Arik Air, over ten years ago.
The unions further demanded for immediate commencement of negotiations of Conditions of Service to be concluded within four weeks and remittance of Pension, Tax, and statutory deductions to the appropriate authorities.
They also urged the management of Arik Air to comply with the Nigerian Expatriate Quota law.
They said, “Towards the full realisation of the strike, all aviation workers, in complete solidarity with their enslaved comrades in Arik Air shall withdraw all services being rendered by third parties.
“The aviation workers will be supported by Nigerian workers from all other sectors throughout Nigeria, to underscore the seriousness of the matter at hand.
“In the above respect, all ground handling services, security clearance for Arik Air ticket holders, marshalling, aviation fuel supply, air traffic control, safety inspection, etc, will be completely withdrawn.
“All Arik Air employees, aviation workers, and other stakeholders are hereby enjoined to ensure full compliance with this directive please.”
