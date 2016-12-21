Home | Headlines | Former Governor James Ibori To Be Freed From UK Prison Today

Today December 20th 2016, Former Gov Chief James Onanefe Ibori ,the Ogidigboegbo of Africa will be released from UK Prison where he had been initially sentenced to 13 years for corruption and money laundering.

Nobody should come here and insult him,RIGHT!

He has paid for the crimes he was accused of....You all should go and pray that Nigerian has the guts to sentence other looters who are strutting around decorated with accolades and awards.

Thank God for sparing his life..WELCOME Back into Reality Chief.