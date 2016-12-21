Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Nigerian Army Denies Knowledge Of Shekau's Arrest
Breaking News: Nigerian Army Denies Knowledge Of Shekau's Arrest



The Nigerian Army has said it is not aware of the capture of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.

Operation Lafiya Dole commander Lucky Irabor said on Wednesday, December 21 that the military does not have Shekau in its possession and only read about the supposed capture in some media reports.

Irabor said:

I also heard about it that some local hunters reportedly captured Shekau and I said, Ok, when they bring him, we'll see him.

Recall that earlier report had emerged that Buhari


