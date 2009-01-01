Home | Headlines | Woman Killed By Her Steward Over Unpaid Salary
Woman Killed By Her Steward Over Unpaid Salary



Woman Killed By Her Steward Over Unpaid Salary Dayo Adeleke

A Nigerian lady identified as Mrs Dayo Adeleke who is set to wed next year has been allegedly killed by her Cameroonian steward (pictured) at her home in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, last night. According to the Facebook user who shared this, the steward allegedly killed her boss over salary issue. 


Woman Killed By Her Steward Over Unpaid Salary
