7 Similarities Between Pastors And MMM Top Guiders

Editor's note: The debut of popular money doubling scheme Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) in Nigeria was like an addiction across the country. The scheme promises 30% on investments by participants.

Dr Ola John in this piece gives similarities between the ponzi scheme and tithing in the church.

MMM and the Christian tithing system are very comparable.

The pastors are similar to the top guiders of MMM in many ways.

1. They make the rules about money donations by members just like mavrodi

2. They decide where and how to spend this money and who to take or use what, not God just like mavrodi.

3. The profits made from the investments of this money donated by members are regarded as personal profits as is the case of covenant university and many others like that. This is similar to what MMM top guiders were doing with other people's money before it crashed.

4. Financially, they benefit more from member's donations than the actual people donating.

5. They keep on telling their people to keep donating even if they don't get any tangible thing in return. They say keep having endless faith.

6. When something bad eventually happens to money donors, they absolve themselves of all responsibilities despite being the greatest beneficiaries of the donations just like Chuddy Uborji and friends and friends are doing now.

7. They blame eventual problems on lack of faith by the donors of offerings and tithes, or call it the will of God just like Mavrodi blaming it on people GHing too much and the media and government.

These are just a few similarities between pastors and top MMM guiders.

The only difference in that the MMM of pastors doesn't crash unlike that of Mavrodi.

Our pastors are the real MVP Guiders. SHALOM!!!

