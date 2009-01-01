After Nigerian Army Captures Sambisa, 31 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender
Just days after the Nigerian Army captured the insurgents’ stronghold in Sambisa forest, not fewer than 31 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered themselves to authorities in Niger Republic.
Nigerian Army has captured Boko Haram's last stronghold in Sambisa
Vanguard reports that the West African country’s interior minister Bazoum Mohamed announced the development on Tuesday, December 27.
Mohamed said the repentant insurgents surrendered their arms in Diffa, a southeast region of Niger.
"Thirty-one young people from Diffa, who were enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender," Mohamed Bazoum tweeted on Tuesday, above pictures of him touring the area near Nigeria's northeast border.
The insurgents reportedly surrendered one at a time and are now being held by the Nigerien authorities which aims to put them through a de-radicalisation programme and returning them to their families.
"I learned that the first who surrendered were not arrested, and I surrendered.
"We expect a pardon from the government so that we can participate in the development of the country and help us get rid of the trauma," Reuters quoted a former Boko Haram combatant as telling Nigerien national television.
Meanwhile, officials of a security agency recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council, popularly known as AMAC Marshal, in the nation's capital have arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of Boko Haram.
