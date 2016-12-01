Home | Headlines | Mad Man Caught With Bag Filled With Used Sanitary Pads And Diapers

According to an unconfirmed report shared by a Facebook user, the man disguised as mad was caught along Lagos Ibadan express way few days ago searching the trash cans, incinerators and wastes disposed along the road.

When his bag was searched by curious onlookers, different kinds of used pampers and pads were found. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he sells them to ritualists in exchange for money and has been doing this for many years.