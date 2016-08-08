(Photos) Soldier Loses His Manhood After Being Gruesomely Tortured By Colleagues
Here are trending photos showing how a military officer was allegedly tortured gruesomely in an army barracks in Uganda. The UPDF soldier who is said to have lost his manhood after the torture -was arrested after a tin containing ammunition for a 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun had vanished last year. The corporal had been deployed as a gunner in 2014 under UPDF's Battle Group XIV. Officially, he was indicted for failing to protect war materials contrary to section 122(1) (2) (g) of the UPDF Act, 2005 an offence which includes misuse or sale of war material and for which the only penalty under the said law is death.
He was detained at Makindye Military Police Barracks, outside Kampala, where he suffered injuries allegedly resulting from gross physical abuse.
In an affidavit in support of an application at the High Court challenging his trial dated August 8, 2016, the soldier recounts how he was "undressed, insulted and tied by the hands on a steel bar, a bag of about 15 kilogrammes tied and hanged on the peen and testicles". He was then moved to a metallic container, handcuffed for 24 hours and left for days without medical care.
Medical records dated October 6 and November 2, 2015 from Nakasero Hospital and Bombo Military Hospital, respectively, indicate his right testicle had become "smaller than the contralateral (opposite) testis [and] was non-tender" and he has "a chronic right testicular infarction and internal echogenicity with no flow."
In other words, the weight tied to the genitals of the 33-year-old father of three blocked blood flow to the right testicle, causing tissue decay. Cpl Ssebyara now cannot achieve an erection.
He passes urine and stool with excruciating difficulty, according to his defence attorneys Ivan Mugabi and Isaac Ssemakade.
The Defence and Military Spokesman, Lt Col Paddy Ankunda, when contacted last week said the army would investigate the alleged torture of the soldier, but "there must be a reason why the court is holding him".
