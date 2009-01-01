Home | Headlines | Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo
Nurse Accidentally Pulls Off Baby's Hand During Delivery In Ikorodu, Lagos

Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo



  • 25 minutes ago
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo

Chimpanzees were seen 'reading' magazines and books in a zoo in southwestern China. According to a zookeeper, the books were about specialized topics including internet knowledge and photography. See photos below; 


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo
Jack Warner

View More Articles

Related Articles

Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo

Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo

Nurse Accidentally Pulls Off Baby's Hand During Delivery In Ikorodu, Lagos

Nurse Accidentally Pulls Off Baby's Hand During Delivery In Ikorodu, Lagos

Drunk’ Porn Star, Michelle Thorne Busted For Smashing Car Into A Fence After Family Row

Drunk’ Porn Star, Michelle Thorne Busted For Smashing Car Into A Fence After Family Row

Latest Nigeria News