Home | Headlines | LUTH Detains Set Of Twins Over Parents Inability To Pay N100k Medical Bills
Photos Of Chimpanzees Reading Novel In A Chinese Zoo
Breaking News: 15 Dead As Boko Haram Launches 3-Hour Surprise Attack Against Army

LUTH Detains Set Of Twins Over Parents Inability To Pay N100k Medical Bills



Ken Wright
  • 30/12/2016 04:57:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
LUTH Detains Set Of Twins Over Parents Inability To Pay N100k Medical Bills File Photo

Singer, Azeezat who visited the Lagos University Teaching Hospital last week, shared the sad situation of these set of twins and their parents. She wrote

“Complements of the season my people, on our visit to LUTH last week, we met Ella & Maya, very healthy bouncing twins, but they cannot go home. They cannot go home because their parents can’t afford to pay their medical bills. Are u moved to make sure Ella & Maya go home before the New year? Pls pls pick up ur phones & send something to .. Goodness Eze Skye Bank 3022811842, Savings. We need just less than a Hundred Thousand. May God meet us all at d point of our needs”.


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

Latest Nigeria News