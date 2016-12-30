Home | Headlines | Breaking News: 15 Dead As Boko Haram Launches 3-Hour Surprise Attack Against Army
LUTH Detains Set Of Twins Over Parents Inability To Pay N100k Medical Bills
Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns

Breaking News: 15 Dead As Boko Haram Launches 3-Hour Surprise Attack Against Army



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/12/2016 06:03:00
  • 23
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Breaking News: 15 Dead As Boko Haram Launches 3-Hour Surprise Attack Against Army 15 Dead As Boko Haram Launches 3-Hour Surprise Attack Against Army

Nigerian troops on Operation Lafiya Dole engaged Boko Haram terrorists in an early-morning gun fire leader to the death of about 15 terrorists.

According to Premium Times, the gun fire started around 6 am on Friday, December 30 in Borno state and ended by 9 am.

It was reported that the terrorists launched a surprise attack against troops Rann, in northern Borno where soldiers from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed.

The soldiers responded promptly ant attacked the terrorists who were firing sporadically.

At the end of the gun fire, about 15 terrorists were killed while some were injured.

Another source in the military said the number of terrorists that died was more than 15 as some of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

It was however confirmed that four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action while the nearby 22 Brigade has been contacted to send air ambulance to evacuate a soldier who was seriously injured.

Weapons recovered include “two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.”

Think it is important? Share with your friends!


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

Latest Nigeria News