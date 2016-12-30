Breaking News: 15 Dead As Boko Haram Launches 3-Hour Surprise Attack Against Army

Nigerian troops on Operation Lafiya Dole engaged Boko Haram terrorists in an early-morning gun fire leader to the death of about 15 terrorists.

According to Premium Times, the gun fire started around 6 am on Friday, December 30 in Borno state and ended by 9 am.

It was reported that the terrorists launched a surprise attack against troops Rann, in northern Borno where soldiers from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed.

The soldiers responded promptly ant attacked the terrorists who were firing sporadically.

At the end of the gun fire, about 15 terrorists were killed while some were injured.

Another source in the military said the number of terrorists that died was more than 15 as some of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

It was however confirmed that four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action while the nearby 22 Brigade has been contacted to send air ambulance to evacuate a soldier who was seriously injured.

Weapons recovered include “two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.”