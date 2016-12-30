Home | Headlines | Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabutorudima has resigned from office.

The Speaker who announced his resignation today shortly after the swearing in of newly elected members of the assembly gave no concrete reason for his strange decision.

Versatile Reporters however gathered that the State Governor, Barr.Nyesom Wike must have forced the speaker into resigning from his exalted position.

The Speaker was favoured to replace his predecessor following the decisions of the courts that sacked nearly all the lawmakers from the state during the 2015 general elections due to widespread electoral malpractice, violence and bloodbath.

Similarly, the former Speaker, Rt.Hon.Ikuinyi Ibani-Awaji has been reelected to take over his previous position having won his rerun election and is among those sworn in today. Ibani hails from Andoni, same LGA with top PDP Chieftains like former State Deputy Governor, Engr.Tele Ikuru and Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus.