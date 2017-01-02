Home | Headlines | Actress Toyin Majekodunmi Is Dead

In a very sad turn of events, veteran actress Toyin Majekodunmi also known as Iya Kike, married to actor ‘Baba Kekere’ has passed on. The actress died in the early hours of today January 2nd, 2017.

The late Mrs Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies alongside her husband Solomon Majekodunmi-stage name ‘Baba Kekere.’

Prior to her moving to acting full time, she worked with the Lagos state Government under the Ministry of Information many years ago

She is described by her colleagues as a very jovial woman who accommodated everyone irrespective of religious background. May God comfort her family...

