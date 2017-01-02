Popular governor declares himself as an oracle of God
- 02/01/2017 12:50:00
- 3
- 0
-Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared himself as the oracle of God in Akwa-Ibom state during a state-sponsored religious ceremony
-The governor also threatened to unleash youths on anyone who dare criticize his administration
-He also insisted that his humility has been taken for granted for long but there will be changes in 2017
Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom governor, has declared himself oracle of God, Premium Times reports.
Mr Emmanuel said this on Monday during a state-sponsored religious ceremony – the Annual Akwa Ibom State Solemn Assembly – an event meant to usher in peace and unity in the state for the New Year.
Also in attendance was the immediate past governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, the president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Olasupo Ayokunle, and several other Christian leaders in the ceremony which took place at the Ibom Hall grounds, IBB Avenue, Uyo when the governor said this.
Premium Times also reported that the governor also sent a stern message to those whom he termed as mischief makers in the state. He said the youths have assured him that any mischief maker who comes into the state to criticize him and his administration will not be allowed to leave the state in peace.
“In 2017, any Akwa Ibom son or daughter, if you have been given appointment anywhere, thank God for your appointment,” the governor said.
“If you use your appointment to come into the state and cause disunity, I can reassure you I have the full assurances of the youths, any idiot who will come forthwith to make any nonsense proclamation in the state, the youths will not let him go.”
The governor noted that people were taking his humility for granted and that will not be tolerated in the New Year.
He said: “As a good leader you must show humility, but let no one take that for granted in 2017. It shall not be tolerated,” the governor said.
“Youths, do you agree with me?” The governor shouted.
“Yeah!” The crowd responded.
The governor however declared to the congregation that he is The Oracle of God of God in the state while assuring them of a great 2017.
“I know that God will show mercy to us as a people.
“Let me warn, those who perpetuate all forms of mischief in our state will not benefit from the mercy of God this year,” he said.
“Whether you say ‘amen’ or not, I am talking as the oracle of God
“Any mischief maker will not participate in the mercy of God this year.
“Clearly, it could be raining here, but does not rain on the other road, which means to whom God will show mercy He will show mercy.
“All those that spread falsehood, let me warn you, if you don’t repent, the mercy of God will not reach you,” the governor added.
Meanwhile, an Asaba based prophet, Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, has given his prophesies for 2017.
According to the prophet, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Nnamdi Kanu will be released while President Muhammadu Buhari’s health will fail him and he “shall go the way of all men”, towards the end of 2019.
