Prophet Chukwudi Predicts Buhari's Death

An Asaba based prophet, Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, has given his prophesies for 2017.

And according to the prophet, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Nnamdi Kanu will be released while President Muhammadu Buhari’s health will fail him and he “shall go the way of all men”, towards the end of 2019.

He said that the release of Kanu will lead to the actualization of Biafra

Speaking on the economy, the prophet said that God told him that: “Nigeria will come out of its current recession before the end of 2019.”

He however warned that the army would attempt to take over power, but the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would “prevail” and lead the country.

Prophet Chukwudi said: “Tell pro-Biafrans to stop shedding tears. Their lead¬er Nnamdi Kanu shall not remain in prison custody for too long again. He is already on his way out. As for their (pro-Biafrans) agitations for Biafra, the Lord says it is already in the horizon. Their day shall come soon”.

“The Lord is also speaking about Nigeria. Nigeria will come out of its current recession before the end of 2019. Oil price will stabilise and hardship shall disap¬pear.

“But towards 2019, the presi¬dent’s health shall fail him, and he shall go the way of all men. But VP Yemi Osinbajo shall wrestle with the soldiers. They shall try to seize power and Osinbajo shall prevail. He shall lead Nigeria into 2019.”

