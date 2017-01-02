Home | Headlines | MASSOB Warns Igbos - 'Beware of Obasanjo'

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Monday warned the Igbo to beware of their romance with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It described a recent closeness of Obasanjo to some Igbo leaders as ominous. It warned the Igbo, especially politicians, to be careful of their relationship with the former President.

A statement made available to our correspondent by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, read in part “His current political antics, romance and friendship in Igbo land is suspect and dangerous to the political survival of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“During his eight year tenure as Nigeria President, he consciously and wilfully created political problems for Ndigbo.

“He initiated several political frustration against Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo states during the tenure of Orji Uzor Kalu, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Chimaraoke Nnamani.

“Obasanjo denied Igbo land infrastructural development, he politically witch haunted our people.

He also mesmerised Ndigbo by changing Igbo senators five times in office of Senate president. “Today Igbo governors of Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States are celebrating him by inviting him to

commissioned projects in their respective states.

The agitators added that “During his eight year rule, he never visited Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu or showed concerns to his position as Igbo leader.”

The group alleged that Obasanjo was working secretly through “some disgruntled Igbo politicians to destabilise the developing cohesion among Igbo leaders”.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines