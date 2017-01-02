Home | Headlines | US based couple visiting home for Christmas, poisoned by in-law

When this US based couple decided to travel back home for the Christmas celebration, they had no idea it would be their last.

According to a Facebook user, Aremo Oriola, the couple above had been sending money from the United States to the husband’s brother in Liberia to build them houses

When they arrived home, the brother cooked food and sent to them

They both reportedly died after eating the food and were found with foam coming out of their mouth.

