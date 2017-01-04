Home | Headlines | Crowd At Saraki's House In Kwara For Rice And N200
Thousands of people have reportedly stormed the house of Senator Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s Senate President, just to receive a cup of rice and N200.

According to a Facebook user who shared the post on his wall, the people trekked several kilometres to collect this food item and there was a massive queue at the collection point.

He described this act as that of poverty which showed just how much the people in the state must have been suffering despite the fact that the Senate President is from their state.

The man identified as Ademorin Scholar, wrote: “SENATE PRESIDENT, BUKOLA SARAKI HOME STATE, KWARA STATE IS THE ONE OF THE MOST IMPOVERISHED STATE IN NIGERIA.

“I WANT YOU TO SEE THE CLEAR PICTURE OF POVERTY CREATED BY SARAKI FAMILY IN KWARA STATE. THESE WOMEN ARE STRUGGLING TO COLLECT A CUPFUL SACHET OF RICE AND #200 AFTER TREKKED 5 KILOMETERS JOURNEY TO THE VENUE.

“THIS IS HOW THEY CREATE A DELIBERATE STAMPED WHEN THEY NEED. . .HMMMM.

“WHEN YOU FAILED TO DELIVERED ON INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT YOU PROMISED GULLIBLE VOTERS, YOU RESORT TO CHEAP STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE TO KEEP YOUR TROJANS VOTERS ALIVE TILL NEXT ELECTION YEAR WHEN YOU WILL NEED THEIR VOTE.

“THIS IS THE PHOTO OF MONSHOOD MUSTAPHA, SPECIAL ADVISER TO SENATE PRESIDENT, BUKOLA SARAKI SHARING #200 AND A CUPFUL SACHETS OF RICE AT HIS RESIDENCE IN ILORIN TO THEIR CHEAPEST VOTERS.”


