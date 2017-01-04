Nigerian Drug Dealer Breaks Out of Jail To Escape Deportation From India
A Nigerian man, John Okoro has left Indian prison officials in shock after he escaped from cell’s office in Azad Maidan area of India. The drug peddler who was a few hours from being deported made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody in Azad Maidan early on Monday.
John Okoro, 35, sought permission to step out of the detection room on the first floor of the agency’s office around 2 am, saying he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.
The constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to nab him, but ended up injured. He is recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Azad Maidan office is barely 15 feet from the local police station. The office shares a wall with the police’s station detection room. The Esplanade court is in the same compound.
An alert has been issued for Okoro, who was convicted for trying to selling banned substances in 2014 and recently completed his jail term.
Before his conviction, the 35-year-old Nigerian lived in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. After his prison sentence ended, he was placed under the ANC’s custody on December 31 and he was due to be deported on Monday afternoon.
“Around 2 am, Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said. “He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”
Another officer said a manhunt had been launched and the Anti-Narcotics Cell had asked informers to be on the lookout. Okoro was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and slippers.
Fresh charges stemming from his daring escape have been registered at the Azad Maidan police again.
