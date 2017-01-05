Home | Headlines | Seyi Law: Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM

Seyi law, Nigerian stand-up comedian, says he was introduced to MMM Ponzi scheme by Timi Dakolo, a soul singer.

Seyi Law made this known on stage while performing during Ali Baba’s January 1 concert at Eko Hotel and suites.

“It was Timi Dakolo that introduced me to MMM, yes, it was him,” he said.

The audience was thrown into a round of laughter as the comedian shot his friend with the heavy blows.

Joke or reality, it’s hard to tell when comedians mean what they say, however, there is nowhere Timi Dakolo has said that he invested in MMM.

Seyi Law, who recently welcomed his first child with wife after 5 years of marriage, is one of the Nigerians that look forward to the resumption of the Ponzi scheme

According to its Nigerian handlers, the scheme which froze accounts of participants in December 2016, will resume operations in January.