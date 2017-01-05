Cleric Reveals What God Told Him To Tell Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan About Buhari
Speaking while addressing news reporters on Thursday in Osogbo, the Ondo state capital, Evangelist Paul Oyeniran, of the Ambassador of Christ Teaching and Evangelical Ministry, said that God gave him a message to former leaders like Gowon, Obasanjo, and Jonathan.
The Pastor disclosed that God instructed him to tell the former leaders to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption, saying the country would be better in 2017.
The Christian firebrand cleric, said that the inability of the Buhari-led Federal Government to win the war against corruption might affect the progress of the country.
He said further that God revealed to him that Nigeria would be in problem if total war was not declared against social vices. The cleric stated that Nigeria is in crises today, because of the failure of its pro-independence leaders to prepare well before clamouring for independence.
He said: “We do not have what is required to stand as a nation. Any country willing to be independent must have fear of God, which is the most important thing.
“With what God has revealed to me, those that God blessed with the power of prayer should begin fasting and praying for this country.
“The anger of God will be upon this country if they allow the President to get frustrated or tired of fighting the war against corruption.
“I am directed by God to tell all former leaders and the National Assembly to have fear of God and to join the President in waging the war against corruption and social vices.”
The cleric assured that 2017 would be a better year for Nigerians and that the country would be great if ‘all of us can be prayerful for the success of the present administration’.
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.
