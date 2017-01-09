Home | Headlines | Breaking News: APGA Acting National Chairman Dies At 47 In Enugu
Breaking News: APGA Acting National Chairman Dies At 47 In Enugu



Ken Wright
  • 09/01/2017 06:50:00
Breaking News: APGA Acting National Chairman Dies At 47 In Enugu Ozo Nwabueze Okafor

The ‘acting’ National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Nwabueze Okafor, has died on Sunday morning after a brief illness at the age of 47, in Enugu.

The deceased’s bosom friend and former House of Representative member for Enugu North and South, Offor Chukwuegbo, who confirmed the incident, said it was a “sudden one”, adding that he was still shocked over the development.

“It is unbelievable because he has been a vibrant young man. He suddenly became ill and was rushed to the hospital where he died,” the erstwhile federal lawmaker stated.

As at the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding the demise of the young politician who was a two-term chairman of Enugu South Local Council, were still sketchy.

A statement released by the party on Monday, January 9, has also confirmed his death

According to Okechukwu Nkolagu, the assistant national financial secretary and a close political associate of Okafor, the APGA chieftain died at about 8am on Sunday, January 8.

The statement added: “Though his family could not be reached for comments, particularly his younger brother Chibuzor Okafor who is an SSA to the Governor of Enugu state, another political ally of our deceased National Chairman said Ozo Okafor died at Niger foundation hospital Enugu after a brief and sudden illness.

“We were informed that our National Chairman complained of weakness on January 5, 2017 and was rushed to Niger Foundation Hospital where he lost the battle three days later on the January 8. May his soul rest in peace.”

 


