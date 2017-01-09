Home | Headlines | See What Happened To Redeemed Pastor After Officiating The Burial Of A Murdered Boy

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, identified as Timothy Adigun, in Shere Koro, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory has been arrested for allegedly assisting a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Olaoye, to bury a boy that died in their home.

According to Punch, the couple had reportedly fled with the body of Ayomide Samuel, who died at their residence in the Zone B area of the community on December 25 last year.

It is alleged that the boy died after he was allegedly hit on the head with an object by the housewife on Christmas Day. The police who had began a manhunt for the couple after they ran away with Samuel’s corpse. The police are still looking for te Olaoyes.

The pastor was arrested by the police for assisting the wanted couple to bury the deceased in an unmarked grave in Shere Koro at night.

It was gathered that the couple had earlier taken the corpse of the boy to a clinic, but the workers reportedly asked them to bring a police report before they would admit the body.

The source said, “The workers at the clinic refused to admit the body when they saw blood all over the vehicle. Mr. Olaoye then approached the Chief of Shere Koro community to purchase a piece of land for the burial of the boy, but the chief refused, so he contacted Pastor Adigun, one Kayode and two police officers who are members of the church to assist with the burial.”

But following rigorous investigation by the police, all the people that participated in the internment of the deceased were identified, leading to the arrest and detention of the cleric for allegedly leading the burial team.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Manzah Anjuguri, confirmed that investigators had arrested Adigun for involvement in the illegal burial of Samuel.

He added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the Olaoyes, who, he said, were the prime suspects in the homicide case.

“We have a suspect in custody in respect of the case; he assisted the couple to bury the deceased. The police are on the trail of the prime suspects, we are working hard to get them,” Anjuguri said.