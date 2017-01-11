Home | Headlines | Student, 15, charged with defiling 3-year-old girl
Student, 15, charged with defiling 3-year-old girl



  • 11/01/2017 05:29:00
A 15-year-old secondary school student, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides with his parents in a suburb of Lagos State, is facing a charge of defilement.

Prosecutor Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offence was committed on Dec.19 at the accused’s residence.

Inuoha said the accused called the minor and lured her to the bathroom before defiling her.

“It was the cry of the girl that attracted her brother, who caught the accused in the act.’’

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2011.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted the a N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who gave the ruling, also ordered the student to be remanded in the Boys’ Correctional Centre at Oregun, Lagos, until the bail conditions were met.

She adjourned the case to Jan.25 pending advice form the State Director of Public Prosecutions.


