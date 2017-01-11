Home | Headlines | Don't defend a thief because he's your Kinsman - VP Osinbajo
Student, 15, charged with defiling 3-year-old girl
VIDEO: Check out Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami new 1965 Bentley

Don't defend a thief because he's your Kinsman - VP Osinbajo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11/01/2017 05:39:00
  • 9
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decried the support corrupt individuals get from their kinsmen.

Osinbajo made the comment when Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC led by its Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, visited him at the Presidential Villa.

Osinbajo said: “How we communicate what is going on regarding corruption is important. There are still those who think a politician who steals is some kind of Robin Hood, instead of being vilified.

“Some people believe that if ‘my kinsman’ steals it is ok,” stressing that it is important to completely delegitimize corruption especially through the way it is communicated.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

Latest Nigeria News