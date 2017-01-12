Home | Headlines | Gov. Ambode Apprehend Pretty Mike For Putting Girls On Chains

A 30-year-old club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, has been arrested for ‘dehumanizing’ young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

He was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government. Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police and was released after signing an undertaking to desist from the act.

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me. I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

Speaking on the matter, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State.

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.