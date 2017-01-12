Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Buhari Hand Over List Of Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate
Breaking News: Buhari Hand Over List Of Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate



Ken Wright
  12/01/2017 05:51:00
  • 13
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for legislative approval.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read Buhari’s letter to the lawmakers during plenary on Thursday.

The Senate had rejected the first version of the list due to over 250 petitions against the nominees, two of whom rejected their nomination.

In the new list, while retired Justice George Oguntade (Lagos) and Ahmed Ibeto (Niger) maintained their nomination, several new names have emerged on the list.

Details later…


