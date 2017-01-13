Home | Headlines | Wicked World: Newborn Baby Was Found Baby Inside a Graveyard in Jigawa
Ken Wright
  • 13/01/2017 08:09:00
Commtion among resident as a newborn baby was found abandoned inside a graveyard in Jigawa State community.

A Sources revealed that the baby found at the graveyard by some mourners who had come to bury a dead person.

A search for the mother of the baby was quickly conducted, but she was nowhere to be found.

The child has been transferred to the National Commission Hizba Teachers hospital in Jigawa state.


Ken Wright
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

