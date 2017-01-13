Home | Headlines | Wicked World: Newborn Baby Was Found Baby Inside a Graveyard in Jigawa

Commtion among resident as a newborn baby was found abandoned inside a graveyard in Jigawa State community.

A Sources revealed that the baby found at the graveyard by some mourners who had come to bury a dead person.

A search for the mother of the baby was quickly conducted, but she was nowhere to be found.

The child has been transferred to the National Commission Hizba Teachers hospital in Jigawa state.