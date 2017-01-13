Home | Headlines | African Leaders Head To Gambia To Convince Yahya Jammeh To Step Down
African Leaders Head To Gambia To Convince Yahya Jammeh To Step Down



  13/01/2017
Ellen Sirleaf, President of Liberia, John Mahama, former President of Ghana and other African leaders are currently in Gambia to talk President Yahya Jammeh into stepping down once his tenure ends in less than a week.

