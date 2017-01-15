Megachurch popular pastor Eddie Long dies at 63
- 15/01/2017 15:17:00
- 9
- 0
Bishop Eddie Long, pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia, U.S, has died at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer, CNN reports.
This was disclosed by members of his church on Sunday, January 15.
His wife Vanessa Long also confirmed the development, saying, "Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he's at peace."
A senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987, Long oversaw the church's growth with membership swelling from a modest 300 to 25,000.
The church operated television and international ministries, and built satellite churches in several cities, including Miami, Denver, and Charlotte, North Carolina.
The late pastor was also a Christian author and a gospel singer.
Long was also known for his flamboyant lifestyle, as he flew around the world on a private jet, drove around metro Atlanta in a $350,000 Bentley and lived in a $1.4 million house with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
However, he had a controversial record as pastor in 2010 as four young men accused him of pressuring them in to sexual relationships, while they were teenaged members of the church.
The bishop, who often preached against homosexuality, denied the allegations.
In the wake of the controversy, Mrs. Long filed for a divorce, but the couple eventually reconciled.
He also settled the cases against him out of court for an undisclosed amount and has never admitted any wrongdoing.
Long is survived by his wife, four children, and three grandchildren.
