Woman Reveals: How My Son Escaped Being Burnt Alive After a Samsung Phone Exploded

According to a Facebook user, Rhoda Emmanuel, her son would have been burnt alive following the explosion of a Samsung phone.

The Port Harcourt-based woman narrated the incident on social media;

“This just happened now to my hubby phone. It was on d bed with my baby playing with it, I just carried him to attend to him when my hubby called my attention. I heard the fuzzy noise only to get to the room, it’s was his phone. It burnt the bedsheet too. Pls help me thank God for this great deliverance,” she wrote.