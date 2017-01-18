Home | Headlines | President Jammeh Gets His Plane Ready as Nigerian Warship Heads to Gambia
  • 18/01/2017 03:01:00
According to a Gambian human rights activist, pictured is the plane of president Yahya Jammeh-fueled and parked in the middle of the tarmac.

According to the reporter, the president’s pilot has also been instructed to be on standby amid the political tension in the country.

This just comes after the President declared a state of emergency, just two days before he is supposed to cede power after losing elections last month.

In a national TV address, Jammeh said on Tuesday the measure was necessary because of “the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign interference” in a December 1 presidential vote, which he lost to opposition leader, Adama Barrow.President Jammeh Gets His Plane Ready as Nigerian Warship Heads to Gambia (Photos) 1

The state of emergency, which is supposed to last 90 days, bans “acts of disobedience” and “acts intended to disturb public order”.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Nigerian soldiers will, on Wednesday (today), arrive at a base of the Economic Community of West African States troops in Senegal to ensure that President Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia steps down on Thursday, January 19.

Nigerian warship, NNS UNITY, is also heading for the coast of The Gambia to join the operation.

 


