Ken Wright
  • 19/01/2017 06:24:00
Breaking News: Gambian President-Elect To Be Inaugurated Today In Dakar, As Jammah Refuse To Step Down Adama Barrow

As President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down after he lost in the nation’s presidential election continues, the president-elect, Adama Barrow, has revealed that his inauguration will surely take place today. See details below;

 


