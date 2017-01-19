Home | Headlines | Breaking News: President Buhari Fly To UK For Medical Treatment

Following President Muhammadu Buhari writing the Senate requesting a 10-Day annual vacation leave on Thursday, the President left for the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

This was revealed in a press statement by his Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina who said that Buhari is expected to be back on the 6th of February, 2017.

“President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for the United Kingdom today on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

“During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.” Adesina wrote.

Many people are not happy with the President after his government had said it would not provide funds to any government official to travel abroad for medical treatment but takes every opportunity to go abroad for his own medical treatment.

The President had through the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said the government would not encourage medical tourism with the nation’s resources.

“While this administration will not deny anyone of his or her fundamental human rights, we will certainly not encourage expending Nigerian hard earned resources on any government official seeking medical care abroad, when such can be handled in Nigeria,” Buhari said.

Many people are wondering why the President would now be using taxpayers’ money to travel and treat himself while restricting his officials from doing same.