Femi Adesina: Reasons Why Buhari Deserves Vacation In January

Femi Adesina, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says the president deserves to go on a vacation because even God rested on the 7th day after creation.

Adesina stated this while addressing state house correspondents after the president's departure.

He said: "The president is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested. So if God needed to rest, how much more human being?

So the president is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straightforward. He will go on this leave and during the leave he will do routine medical checkups.''

President Buhari departed Abuja on Thursday, January 19, for the United Kingdom, a trip said to be a combination of a vacation and a medical check-up.

The president is sched­uled to be away for 10 days, while vice president Yemi Osinbajo, will hold the forte as the acting President of Nigeria.