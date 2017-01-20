Home | Headlines | Jammeh Sacks All Cabinet Members As Gambian Army Chief Dances With Barrow's Supporters
Jammeh Sacks All Cabinet Members As Gambian Army Chief Dances With Barrow's Supporters



Sit-tight President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia has reportedly sacked the remaining of his cabinet members as foreign troops continue to advance the country’s capital to force him out of government.

Foreign troops under the 'Operation Rescue Democracy' are already in Gambia to force Jammeh out of office

Jammeh took the decision over the night between Thursday, January 19 and Friday, January 20, 2017 saying he would now oversee all the ministries in the country.

As days drew near for and ultimatum came from the African Union and the ECOWAS, many of his cabinet members dropped their resignation and some fled the country.

Just days ago, the country’s vice president also tendered his resignation while Jammeh decided to remain in office irrespective of whether the winner of the December 2016 presidential election in the country, Adama Barrow, was sworn-in or not.

On Thursday, a video of the country’s Chief of Defence Staff, Ousman Badjie, and some of the country’s soldiers joined in the jubilation as Barrow was sworn-in in neighbouring Senegal.

Watch the video here:

Videos also emerged of citizens sweeping the streets in a symbolic way of clearing what remains of Jammeh and his 22–year rule of the country.

Meanwhile, troops from Senegal launched some strikes against Gambia last night as they continue to advance towards the country’s capital where Jammeh is believed to have remained.

Jammeh has also reportedly been given up to noon on Friday, January 20, 2017 to vacate the seat and allow Barrow begin his work as president.

Latest Nigeria News