Chai: Popular Businessman Captured N@ked And Crying Like A Baby With Bag Full OF Money At Midnight

A prominent Zimbabwean businessman from Zvishavane, (name withheld) who owns a brick yard near Mandava Stadium has been caught by a security guard n*ked and crying before a bucket that was filled with water and US$ notes.

Accoridng to Masvingo Mirror, the incident is said to have happened at midnight last week.

A guard manning the area allegedly heard the businessman crying at the brickyard and approached thinking that it was a thief but to his shock, he realised that it was his boss.

“I was on patrol when I heard a voice crying and I approached the scene. I then brought out my gun thinking it was a thief and instructed the man to lie down and to my surprise it was the boss,” said the security guard who identified himself as Tawanda Mudereri.

The businessman refuted the allegations in an interview with The Mirror. He accused the security guard of trying to blackmail him for unspecified reasons.

“Those are lies. We are in business and such people are paid to tarnish my image so that I lose business,” said the businessman.

Mudereri said he was shocked to see a bucket full of US$ notes immersed in water while the bulky businessman was crying.

“When I asked him what he was doing, he said he was bathing as it was hot. He further said he was crying because his money had dropped into water together with his Samsung phone,” said Mudereri.


