Former Minister Of Education, Saka Sa’adu Is Dead



  23/01/2017
A former Minister of  State for  Education, Alhaji Saka Sa’adu, is dead. He died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State, on Monday at the age of 79.

The son of the late ex-Minister, Alhaji Abdulkadir Sa’adu, confirmed the death of  his father during an interview with our correspondent in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He stated that the ex-minister died of  natural cause.

He said, “My father died this morning. He died of natural cause. It was his time, he was aged 79. He is from Okekere, Ilorin.

“He will be buried today at 4pm at the back of Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, Kwara State.”


