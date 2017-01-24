See The N@ked Painting Of South Korean President That Goes Viral
- 24/01/2017 10:00:00
- 111
- 0
A serious controversy is brewing over a satirical painting depicting the suspended South Korean President Park Geun-hye n*ked.
According to The Korea Times, the painting created an instant buzz after being displayed at an exhibition organized by Rep. Pyo Chang-won from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) at the National Assembly Hall.
The n*de painting met a violent end at the country’s parliament Tuesday, reports said, as supporters tore the work — which evokes Edouard Manet’s Olympia — off the wall and destroyed it.
The image was part of an exhibition at the National Assembly featuring works by 22 artists lampooning Park and her confidante Choi Soon-Sil, who is at the centre of the corruption scandal that led to Park’s impeachment.
In Manet’s 19th-century original, on display in the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, a naked white woman widely identified as a prostitute stares boldly out at the viewer while a black servant brings her flowers.
The National Assembly Secretariat decided to halt the exhibition, Tuesday, after protests from female lawmakers. Pyo’s party also referred him to its ethics committee for possible disciplinary measures, while the lawmaker claimed the painting was within the bounds of the freedom of expression.
“Although the artwork was intended as a satire, we concluded that it was inappropriate to have such a painting to be exhibited at an event organized by a lawmaker,” Rep. Park Kyung-mee, DPK spokeswoman, said.
“Pyo defended himself citing freedom of expression. But the painting is also anti-feminist.”
The exhibition, titled “Soon, Bye,” has been held at the lobby of the Assembly building since Friday.
The painting in question is titled “Dirty Sleep,” lampooning the allegations that the President was sleeping after receiving a sleep-inducing injection so she could undergo cosmetic treatment on the day of the Sewol ferry sinking on April 16, 2014, and that explained her alleged seven hours of absence from duty.
It is a combined parody of “Olympia” by Edouard Manet and “Sleeping Venus” by Giorgione.
A naked woman with Park’s face sleeps on the bed, while her friend Choi Soon-sil, the central figure of the corruption scandal, attends to Park, holding a bunch of syringes. Over the window in the background is seen the ferry Sewol sinking.
On Park’s abdomen are the face of Park’s father and former President Park Chung-hee and a missile symbolizing the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.
The artist, Lee Ku-young, earlier said the piece is a parody of Park and Choi’s relationship under the theme of the missing seven hours on the day of the Sewol tragedy.
The exhibited artworks were created by about 20 people who were allegedly on the government’s blacklist of artists critical of the Park administration.
The ruling Saenuri Party also criticized the exhibition, saying it is a “character assassination of the President under the guise of freedom of expression.”
“The exhibition shows defamation of character and low-quality sexual harassment under the pretext of satire,” Saenuri spokeswoman Kim Jung-jae said. “We should respect artists’ reasonable criticism of social issues, but if it goes too far, it causes anger.”
Pyo said that he still believes the painting is within the bounds of freedom of expression.
“But some point out the exhibition caused an unnecessary stir ahead of the impeachment ruling and the presidential election. I respect that opinion,” he said on his Twitter.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations
- Governor Rochas Okorocha Exposed, See Shocking Images